BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
April 10 Ciber Inc
* Ciber Inc files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in delaware court – court filing
* Ciber Inc lists assets in the $50 million to $100 million range, liabilities in the $50 million to $100 million range Source: bit.ly/2ohNAoQ Further company coverage:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION