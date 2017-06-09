BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
June 9 Ciber Inc
* Ciber - on June 8, co, HTC Global Ventures LLC entered into first amendment to asset purchase agreement - sec filing
* Ciber Inc - amendment increased assumption of certain liabilities of company and reduced cash purchase price from $93.0 million to $90.7 million - sec filing
* Ciber Inc - closing of asset sale contemplated under asset purchase agreement, as amended, occurred on June 8, 2017
* Ciber- proceeds of sale were used in part to pay in full $35.7 million outstanding under dip financing which was terminated upon closing of asset sale
* Ciber - company is evaluating its options with respect to the sale of the remaining immaterial assets and winddown of the company Source text (bit.ly/2rIvnnL) Further company coverage:
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.