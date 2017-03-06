BRIEF-Hong Leong Bank Bhd says qtrly net profit attributable 569.5 mln rgt
* Year ago qtrly revenue 1.00 billion rgt; year ago qtrly profit attributable 497.8 million rgt
March 6 Ciber Inc
* On March 3, 2017, entered into waiver and amendment no. 11 with Wells Fargo Bank NA - SEC filing
* Amendment no. 11 waives existing events of default but retains all of Wells Fargo's rights under credit facility
* Amendment no 11 requires that co permanently repay all of outstanding balance under credit facility on or before March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Year ago qtrly revenue 1.00 billion rgt; year ago qtrly profit attributable 497.8 million rgt
* Says it acquired Tokyo-based property for 8 billion yen, on May 29