BRIEF-Securities Group board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 5 fils per share Source:(http://bit.ly/2qomCjF) Further company coverage:
March 10 CIC Insurance Group Ltd
* FY ended Dec 2016 total income 13.06 billion shillings versus 13.82 billion shillings year ago
* FY profit before taxation of 114.4 million shillings versus 1.34 billion shillings year ago
* Recommend to retain dividend payment of kshs. 0.105 per share, payable on or about June 23, 2017 Source : j.mp/2n6X0Ws Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )