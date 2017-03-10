March 10 CIC Insurance Group Ltd

* FY ended Dec 2016 total income 13.06 billion shillings versus 13.82 billion shillings year ago

* FY profit before taxation of 114.4 million shillings versus 1.34 billion shillings year ago

* Recommend to retain dividend payment of kshs. 0.105 per share, payable on or about June 23, 2017 Source : j.mp/2n6X0Ws Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)