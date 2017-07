July 3 (Reuters) - CICOR TECHNOLOGIES LTD:

* New Financing of 75 Million Swiss Francs Strengthens Cicor Group's Financial Flexibility

* SIGNED NEW SYNDICATED LOAN FACILITY ON FRIDAY 30 JUNE 2017 WITH FINANCING FRAMEWORK TO AMOUNT OF 75 MILLION SWISS FRANCS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)