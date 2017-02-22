Feb 22 Nordic Capital:

* Says its unit Cidron sold 17,500,000 shares in Resurs Holding, corresponding to 8.75 pct of shares and votes in Resurs

* Says sale price in share sale was 56 Swedish crowns per share and gross sales proceeds of share sale amounted to 980 million Swedish crowns ($109.01 million)

* After transaction Cidron owns 52.4 million shares, representing 26.18 pct of total number shares and votes in Resurs