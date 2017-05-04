BRIEF-Teamax Smart City Technology's unit plans management firm, scraps plan to buy property assets
* Says unit plans to set up investment management firm worth 200 million yuan ($29.28 million) with partners
May 4 CIE Automotive SA:
* Q1 net profit 54.9 million euros ($60.0 million) versus 37.3 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 130.0 million euros versus 96.3 million euros year ago
* Q1 revenue 863.4 million euros versus 657.9 million euros year ago
* Says to achieve strategic target a year in advance
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9147 euros) (Reporting by Anita Kobylinska)
* Says unit plans to set up investment management firm worth 200 million yuan ($29.28 million) with partners
June 20 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.