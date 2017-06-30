FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 hours ago
BRIEF-Ciena commences exchange offer for its 2018 convertible notes to add cash settlement conversion options
#GST
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Serena's absence leaves vacuum in women's game
Wimbledon
Serena's absence leaves vacuum in women's game
HK's first female leader a "tilted bridge" over troubled water
Asia
HK's first female leader a "tilted bridge" over troubled water
India this week
In Pictures
India this week
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 30, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 20 hours ago

BRIEF-Ciena commences exchange offer for its 2018 convertible notes to add cash settlement conversion options

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Ciena Corp

* Ciena commences exchange offer for its 2018 convertible notes to add cash settlement conversion options

* Ciena Corp - Exchange offer for its currently outstanding 3.75% convertible senior notes due 2018

* Ciena Corp - Exchange offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York city time, at end of day on Friday, July 28, 2017

* Ciena - Believes will gain extra flexibility to better manage long-term capital structure, reduce dilutive impact of convertible notes upon stockholders

* Ciena Corp - Offering to exchange its old notes for a new series of 3.75% convertible senior notes due 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.