Australia shares set to open higher; NZ marginally low

June 23 - Australian shares look set to open higher on Friday, buoyed by modest rebound in oil prices, while healthcare stocks are likely get a boost from positive sentiment around the release of U.S. Senate Republicans' healthcare bill. Gains are also likely to be lead by energy as oil prices rose on Thursday, a day after hitting 10-month lows. U.S. Senate leaders on Thursday unveiled a draft of legislation to replace Obamacare, which sent the S&P healthcare index up