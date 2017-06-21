UPDATE 1-Italy votes in local elections that may boost the centre-right
* Anti-establishment 5-Star still strong at national level (Adds start to voting, early turnout, government still working on banks decree)
June 21 Cigna Corp
* Cigna CEO says the company would like to be in the individual Obamacare health insurance market in 2018, but has not made final decision
* Cigna CEO says final decision on individual market depends on rules and regulations, including funding obamacare subsidies
* Cigna CEO says its individual business is a small part of its total and is losing money Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
* Anti-establishment 5-Star still strong at national level (Adds start to voting, early turnout, government still working on banks decree)
FRANKFURT, June 25 The time may be nearing for the European Central Bank to start discussing the end of unprecedented stimulus as growth and inflation are both moving in the right direction, Bundesbank president Jens Weidmann told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.