UPDATE 4-BlackBerry misses Q1 forecasts, shares slide as services sales fall
* U.S.- and Canada-listed shares both fall more than 10 pct (Adds details, comment; updates share prices)
May 26 Cigna Corp
* Cigna - Expect to reaffirm projected FY2017 consolidated adjusted income from operations of $2.41 billion-$2.53 billion in meetings with investors, analysts- SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S.- and Canada-listed shares both fall more than 10 pct (Adds details, comment; updates share prices)
June 23 Gabe Pressman, a veteran reporter for NBC's New York television affiliate and a pioneer of broadcast journalism who worked in the medium for more than 60 years, died at the age of 93, WNBC said on Friday.