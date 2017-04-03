April 3 Cimarex Energy Co:

* Cimarex announces pricing of senior unsecured notes

* Cimarex Energy Co - priced an offering of $750 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2027

* Cimarex Energy Co - notes were sold to public at 99.748pct for a yield to maturity of 3.93pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: