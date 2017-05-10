UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 20
June 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open.
May 10 Cimarex Energy Co
* Cimarex reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.05
* Q1 earnings per share $1.38
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cimarex energy co qtrly total company production averaged 1,063 million cubic feet equivalent (mmcfe) per day, nine percent increase over q1 2016
* Cimarex energy co - total production came in above high end of our guidance and averaged 1,063 million cubic feet equivalent (mmcfe) per day during q1
* Cimarex energy co qtrly oil production averaged 52,181 barrels per day, a 15 percent increase sequentially
* Cimarex energy co - cimarex is increasing its full-year production estimate for 2017 to 1.09 - 1.13 bcfe per day
* Cimarex energy co - q2 output is expected to average 1.08 - 1.13 bcfe per day
* Cimarex energy co - exploration and development capital for 2017 remains unchanged at $1.1 - 1.2 billion
* Cimarex energy co qtrly revenues $447.2 million versus $240.6 million
* Q1 revenue view $425.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signed contract with Firstgroup, MTR to supply, maintain 750 Bombardier Aventra vehicles, for operation on South Western Franchise in UK