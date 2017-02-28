BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
Feb 28 Cimb Group Holdings Bhd:
* Qtrly profit attributable 854.4 million rgt
* Qtrly revenue 4.31 billion rgt
* "Will continue to instill cost discipline across all businesses to achieve our T18 target CIR of 50% by end-2018"
* Year ago qtrly net profit 825.7 million rgt; year ago qtrly revenue 4.04 billion rgt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.