BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 10 CIMIC Group Ltd
* cimic group company, Leighton Asia, has been selected by Ikea Group to construct its first retail outlet in Hyderabad, India.
* Contract will generate revenue of approximately a$70.4 million for leighton asia
* Construction has commenced and completion is targeted for early 2018
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17