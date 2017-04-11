BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 12 Cimic Group Ltd
* CIMIC's Leighton Asia wins A$108 mln contract in India
* A$125.4 million project will generate revenue of approximately A$108.4 million for leighton asia
* parties are to finalise terms and execute alliance agreement within 14 days.
* co, Leighton Asia, has been issued a letter of award by vipul limited to deliver phase one of Vipul Aarohan residences project in Gurgaon, India
* Construction for main contract works is expected to commence in april 2017 with completion by september 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17