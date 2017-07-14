FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
14 hours ago
BRIEF-Cimpress enters into amendment, restatement agreement among Cimpress, 4 of its subsidiaries
July 14, 2017 / 7:31 PM / 14 hours ago

BRIEF-Cimpress enters into amendment, restatement agreement among Cimpress, 4 of its subsidiaries

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Cimpress NV:

* On July 13, 2017 Co entered into an amendment and restatement agreement among Cimpress and four of its subsidiaries - SEC filing

* Says restated credit agreement consists of a secured credit facility with a maturity date of July 13, 2022

* Have amended and increased size of credit facility for long-term flexibility

* Restated credit agreement consists of secured credit facility with lenders' commitments to lend to borrowers an aggregate of $1.045 billion

* Credit facility of $1.045 billion will include revolving loans of $745 million, and term loans of $300 million amortizing over loan period​

* Under terms of restated credit agreement, LIBOR borrowings bear interest at variable rate of interest based on LIBOR plus 1.50% to 2.25%

* May increase loan commitments under restated credit agreement by up to $250 million

* Former facility and term loans were set to expire in 2019 Source text: (bit.ly/2sZMFLk) Further company coverage:

