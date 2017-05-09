AIRSHOW-Boeing lifts 20-year industry demand forecast to $6 trillion
* New Boeing jet gets orders, but air show seen more subdued (Adds Boeing comments, orders, background)
May 9 Cincinnati Bell Inc
* Cincinnati Bell reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.37
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $278 million versus I/B/E/S view $291.7 million
* Cincinnati Bell Inc - reaffirms its financial guidance for 2017
* Cincinnati Bell Inc - fioptics video subscribers totaled 141,100 at end of q1, up 21,100 compared to same period in 2016
* Cincinnati Bell Inc - fioptics internet subscribers totaled 207,300 at quarter-end, up 42,800 compared to a year ago
* Fy2017 revenue view $1.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pamplona Capital Management nears deal to buy Parexel; deal values Parexel, at $88.10 a share or $4.6 billion - WSJ, citing sources Source text - http://on.wsj.com/2skY6zk Further company coverage: