April 26 Cincinnati Financial Corp

* Cincinnati Financial- $44.07 book value per share at march 31, 2017, up $1.12 or 2.6 percent since year-end

* Cincinnati Financial reports first-quarter 2017 results

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.59

* Q1 earnings per share $1.21

* Cincinnati Financial - qtrly total revenues of $1,523 million versus $1,364 million

* Cincinnati Financial - qtrly earned premiums $1,208 million versus $1,154 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51, revenue view $1.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S