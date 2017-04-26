BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 26 Cincinnati Financial Corp
* Cincinnati Financial- $44.07 book value per share at march 31, 2017, up $1.12 or 2.6 percent since year-end
* Cincinnati Financial reports first-quarter 2017 results
* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.59
* Q1 earnings per share $1.21
* Cincinnati Financial - qtrly total revenues of $1,523 million versus $1,364 million
* Cincinnati Financial - qtrly earned premiums $1,208 million versus $1,154 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51, revenue view $1.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.