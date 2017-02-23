Feb 23 Cinemark Holdings Inc

* Cinemark holdings, inc. Reports record results for 2016 and announces a 7.4% increase in its annual dividend

* Q4 earnings per share $0.66

* Q4 revenue $700.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $704.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cinemark holdings inc - as of december 31, 2016, company's aggregate screen count was 5,903

* Cinemark holdings inc - company had commitments to open 8 new theatres and 69 screens during 2017 and 7 new theatres and 76 screens subsequent to 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: