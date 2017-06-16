BRIEF-Alliance Data says expanded long-standing relationship with Volvo
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
June 16 Cinemark Holdings Inc
* Cinemark USA, Inc. Amends senior secured credit agreement
* Credit agreement was amended to reduce rate at which term loan bears interest
amended to reduce rate at term loan bears interest, which will now be at either a base rate plus 1.00% or LIBOR plus 2.00
* Primoris Services Corporation announces pipeline awards valued at $53 million