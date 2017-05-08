May 8 Ciner Resources Lp

* Ciner Resources LP announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 sales $126.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $122.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.54

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ciner Resources LP says FY 2017 maintenance of business capital expenditures are planned to be in range of $12 to $15 million

* Ciner Resources LP says fy 2017 expansion capital expenditures are planned to be in range of $23 to $28 million

* Ciner resources - "our full year outlook remains unchanged from previously provided guidance disclosed in q4 and year end 2016 financial results"

* Improving our FY 2017 outlook for international prices to up 3% to 5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: