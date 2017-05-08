BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA
May 8 Ciner Resources Lp
* Ciner Resources LP announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 sales $126.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $122.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.54
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ciner Resources LP says FY 2017 maintenance of business capital expenditures are planned to be in range of $12 to $15 million
* Ciner Resources LP says fy 2017 expansion capital expenditures are planned to be in range of $23 to $28 million
* Ciner resources - "our full year outlook remains unchanged from previously provided guidance disclosed in q4 and year end 2016 financial results"
* Improving our FY 2017 outlook for international prices to up 3% to 5%
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.