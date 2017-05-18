May 18 Cineworld Group Plc
* Trading update for period 1 january 2017 to 11 may 2017
* For period 1 January 2017 to 11 May 2017, group achieved
revenue growth of 21.3%, 15.8% on a constant currency basis
* For period 1 January 2017 to 11 May 2017, retail revenue
also showed strong growth of 19.7% as a result of increase in
admissions
* Whilst still early in year, group is on track to deliver a
performance for year in line with current market expectations
* Strong admissions growth took place across both uk and
row, with particularly good performances in uk, israel, romania
and Slovakia
* Growth was driven by attractiveness of film slate, group's
new openings in prior year and improved results from ongoing
refurbishment programme
* Highest grossing films in period were "beauty and beast",
"la la land", "sing", "guardians of galaxy vol. 2", " fate of
furious" and " lego batman movie"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: