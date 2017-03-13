Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
March 13 Cinnober Financial Technology AB:
* Through directed issue 692,307 new shares will be issued
* Receives proceeds of about 180 million Swedish crowns ($20.1 million) before deduction of issue costs
* Shares are issued at subscription price of 260 crowns
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9751 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.