March 21 Cintas Corp:

* Cintas Corp - on March 21, 2017, G&K Services, Inc entered into an amended and restated note purchase agreement

* Cintas Corp - interest on each tranche of notes is payable semiannually - sec filing

* Cintas Corp - pursuant to A&R note purchase agreement, 3.73% series a senior notes due April 15, 2023, 3.88% series b senior notes due April 15, 2025

* Cintas - effective march 21, 2017, note purchase agreement, dated April 15, 2013, among g&k services and purchasers, replaced by a&r purchase agreement Source text (bit.ly/2nHaDfw) Further company coverage: