March 22 Cintas Corp:

* Cintas Corporation announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.08 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $1.28 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.28 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cintas Corp - expect to realize annual synergies in range of $130 million to $140 million in fourth full year following acquisition

* Says "we are pulling our guidance for remainder of our 2017 fiscal year"

* Says integration process with g&k needed to achieve annual synergies will result in certain non-recurring costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: