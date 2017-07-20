FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 hours ago
BRIEF-Cintas reports Q4 revenue $1.53 billion
#MovieReview
#RelianceJio
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
The debt threat lurking behind India's zombie power plants
Power Sector
The debt threat lurking behind India's zombie power plants
Lipstick Under My Burkha
Movie Review
Lipstick Under My Burkha
Tiananmen "Gentlemen" mum on Nobel laureate's death
Asia
Tiananmen "Gentlemen" mum on Nobel laureate's death
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 20, 2017 / 8:22 PM / 17 hours ago

BRIEF-Cintas reports Q4 revenue $1.53 billion

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Cintas Corp

* Cintas Corporation announces fiscal 2017 fourth quarter results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.75 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue $1.53 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.53 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $5.15 to $5.25 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $6.27 billion to $6.36 billion

* Cintas - Fiscal 2017 Q4 operating income negatively impacted by $63.7 million of transaction and integration expenses related to g&k services acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.