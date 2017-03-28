March 28 Jrp Group Plc
* Proposed placing of approximately 75 million ordinary
shares in jrp group plc ( "company" or "jrp group") by avallux
s.à r.l. And fourth cinven funds
* Cinven and permira, through certain of their funds as
defined below, (together, "sellers") announce that they intend
to sell approximately 30 million ordinary shares and 45 million
ordinary shares respectively (together, "placing shares") in jrp
group
* 75 million placing shares represent approximately 8.0% of
company's issued share capital
* Placing shares are being offered by way of an accelerated
bookbuild
* Barclays bank plc, acting through its investment bank
("barclays") and numis securities limited ("numis") are acting
as joint bookrunners
* Remainder of company's ordinary shares held by sellers
following placing will be subject to a lock-up which ends 90
days after completion of placing
