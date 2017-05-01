BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Epi Holdings Ltd
* Cipher pharmaceuticals announces sale of u.s. Commercial assets to epi group
* Cipher pharmaceuticals inc - epi acquired substantially all assets of cipher us for cash consideration of us$13.6 million
* Cipher pharmaceuticals inc - deal includes a regulatory milestone of us$0.75 million if certain predefined conditions are achieved
* Cipher pharmaceuticals inc - transaction does not include or impact cipher's licensing business in u.s Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.