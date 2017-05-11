BRIEF-GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 mln in software platform Vineti
* GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 million in software platform Vineti
May 11 Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Cipher pharmaceuticals reports q1 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.06 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue rose 18 percent to $8.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $8.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one unified account