Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
March 2 Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Cipher Pharmaceuticals reports 2016 Q4 & year-end financial results
* Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc qtrly total revenue of $10.7 million, an increase of 10% from $9.7 million in Q4 2015
* Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc qtrly net loss of $11.3 million, or $0.45 per basic share
* Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc says "we continue to pursue strategic options for U.S. business"
* Cipher Pharmaceuticals says have taken steps to reduce cost structure; expect to achieve cash savings of about $3 million on annualized basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)