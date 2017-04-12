BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 12 Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc - Robert Tessarolo and Arthur Deboeck proposed for election to Cipher's board of directors
* Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc - Stephen Wiseman, Stefan Aigner and Thomas Wellner will not stand for re-election at upcoming meeting
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results