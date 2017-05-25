BRIEF-India's Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas says May crude oil production up 0.73 pct
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
May 25 Cipla Ltd:
* Cipla exec says remodelling Cipla Biotec towards an in-licensing structure
* Cipla exec says plan to be very active on in-licensing opportunities
* Cipla exec says expects to file for approval of more than 20 products in the U.S. in FY18
* Cipla exec says memorandum of understanding signed for a South Africa plant signed last year is on hold
* Cipla exec says expects volatility in India market in coming months due to GST Further company coverage:
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 5.1 percent increase in quarterly net revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud service offerings pay off.