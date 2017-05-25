May 25 Cipla Ltd:

* Cipla exec says remodelling Cipla Biotec towards an in-licensing structure

* Cipla exec says plan to be very active on in-licensing opportunities

* Cipla exec says expects to file for approval of more than 20 products in the U.S. in FY18

* Cipla exec says memorandum of understanding signed for a South Africa plant signed last year is on hold

* Cipla exec says expects volatility in India market in coming months due to GST