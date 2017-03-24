March 24 Cipla Ltd:

* Cipla Ltd clarifies on news item "USFDA issued import alert on Cipla's Tadalafil drug made at Bhagwanpur unit"

* Says co does not directly or indirectly import for sale or sell Tadalafil tables in US market

* Says co not authorised any party to import for sale or sell Tadalafil tables in US market

* Co is not associated with referenced import alert of Tadalafil product or its source at Bhagwanpur site for US market

* The event has no impact on Cipla