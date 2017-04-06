April 6 Cipla Ltd

* Says Cipla USA enters into collaboration with Medrx

* Medrx is eligible to receive up to USD 30 million cumulatively through upfront and developmental, regulatory, and commercial milestones payments

* Medrx will also receive tiered royalties on the net sales of commercialized licensed products

* Worldwide licensing agreement (except for east asia) signed for development, commercialize of mrx-4tzt, a tizanidine1 patch for spasticity