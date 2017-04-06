US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
April 6 Cipla Ltd
* Says Cipla USA enters into collaboration with Medrx
* Medrx is eligible to receive up to USD 30 million cumulatively through upfront and developmental, regulatory, and commercial milestones payments
* Medrx will also receive tiered royalties on the net sales of commercialized licensed products
* Worldwide licensing agreement (except for east asia) signed for development, commercialize of mrx-4tzt, a tizanidine1 patch for spasticity Source text: bit.ly/2ne6obe Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)