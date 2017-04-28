BRIEF-Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores says on elected E. J. Bird as company's interim CEO
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017
April 28 CIR Compagnie Industriali Riunite SpA:
* Q1 revenue EUR 693 million ($757.93 million) versus EUR 644.3 million year ago
* Q1 net profit EUR 14.1 million versus EUR 14.7 million year ago
* Sees FY 2017 to confirm trends of Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9143 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Perfumania holdings, inc. Announces expanded review of strategic alternatives