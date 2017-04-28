BRIEF-Civitas solutions units enters into amendment no. 5 to credit agreement
* Units entered into amendment no. 5 to credit agreement, dated as of January 31, 2014
April 28 Circor International Inc
* Circor reports first-quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.32
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.29
* Q1 revenue $145 million
* Qtrly energy orders of $104 million, up 45 pct; 25 pct organically
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $146.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Perfumania holdings, inc. Announces expanded review of strategic alternatives