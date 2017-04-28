BRIEF-Century Casinos files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln
* Century Casinos Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2r4RD9K Further company coverage:
April 28 Circor International Inc:
* Sees Q2 net revenue of $150 million to $160 million
* Sees Q2 adjusted earnings per share of $0.38 to $0.48
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $162.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2qeqf8c) Further company coverage:
* Is effecting a 1 for 14 reverse stock split of its common stock