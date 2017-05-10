BRIEF-Edifier Technology to dissolve environmental protection engineering unit
* Says co decides to dissolve its Beijing-based controlling environmental protection engineering unit
May 10 Circutech International Holdings Ltd :
* Does not recommend payment of an interim dividend for three months ended 31 march 2017
* Turnover of approximately HK$3.9 million for three months ended 31 march 2017
* Qtrly loss for period attributable to owners of company HK$ 2.7 million versus loss of HK$1.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* STARTS COOPERATION WITH K3 SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)