May 10 Circutech International Holdings Ltd :

* Does not recommend payment of an interim dividend for three months ended 31 march 2017

* Turnover of approximately HK$3.9 million for three months ended 31 march 2017

* Qtrly loss for period attributable to owners of company HK$ 2.7 million versus loss of HK$1.6 million