BRIEF-Datatec Ltd says Logicalis to buy majority stake in Packet Systems Indonesia
* Datatec Ltd - unit Logicalis Group and Indonesian partner Metrodata, agreed to acquire majority stake in Packet Systems Indonesia
May 11 CircuTech International Holdings Ltd :
* Chen Haining retired as an executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay annual dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 11