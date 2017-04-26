April 26 Cirtek Holdings Philippines Corp

* Refers to news article entitled “Electronics Firm Eyes 25% Growth Amid Expansion” in Malaya Business Insight

* Says headline and first sentence of article not accurate, based on announcement of the co's 2016 results and 2017 outlook

* For 2017, co expects consolidated revenues from its current businesses to exceed US$100 million