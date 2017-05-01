BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
May 1 Cisco Systems Inc
* Cisco announces intent to acquire Viptela
* Cisco says Cisco will acquire Viptela for $610 million in cash and assumed equity awards
* Cisco says viptela team will join enterprise routing team within networking and security business led by Senior Vice President David Goeckeler
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results