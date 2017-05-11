BRIEF-GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 mln in software platform Vineti
* GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 million in software platform Vineti
May 11 Cisco Systems Inc
* Cisco announces intent to acquire Mindmeld
* Cisco will acquire mindmeld for $125 million in cash
* Deal for $125 million in cash and assumed equity awards
* Mindmeld team will join cloud collaboration group under leadership of Jens Meggers, as cognitive collaboration team
* Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one unified account