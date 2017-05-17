May 17 Cisco Systems Inc
* Cisco reports third quarter earnings
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.60
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.50
* Q3 revenue $11.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $11.89
billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 GAAP $0.46 to $0.51
* Sees Q4 non-GAAP EPS $0.60 - $0.62
* Sees Q4 revenue down 6% to 4%
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.62, revenue view $12.51
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* In May 2017, extended restructuring plan to include an
additional 1,100 employees with $150 million of estimated
additional pretax charges
* During first 9 months of fiscal 2017, recognized pretax
charges of $614 million to GAAP financial results in relation to
restructuring plan
* Expect to recognize approximately $150 million to $200
million of pretax charges under restructuring plan in Q4 of
fiscal 2017
* Expects restructuring plan to be substantially completed
by end of Q1 of fiscal 2018
