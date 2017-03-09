March 10 Cit Group Inc

* Cit reaches agreement to sell stake in tc-cit aviation joint ventures

* CIT Group Inc - following this transaction, tc will be sole owner of entities

* CIT Group Inc - tc-cit joint ventures were excluded from sale to avolon

* Cit Group - reached agreement to sell 30 percent ownership stake in commercial aircraft leasing joint ventures tc-cit aviation ireland, tc-cit aviation u.s., inc

* CIT Group Inc - agreement to sell stake in tc-cit aviation joint ventures to its joint venture partner tokyo century corporation