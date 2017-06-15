June 15 Cit Group Inc
* Announced additional actions that return $550 million of
capital through an open market repurchase program, accelerated
share repurchase agreement
* Entered into an ASR with Morgan Stanley to repurchase $512
million of CIT's common shares
* $550 million capital return funded using proceeds of $325
million preferred stock issuance, proceeds of sale of
commercial aircraft leasing business
* Under terms of ASR, CIT will pay Morgan Stanley $512
million in exchange for initial delivery of about 9.25 million
CIT common shares
