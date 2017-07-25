FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-CIT Q2 earnings per share $0.68 from cont. ops excluding items
#TopNews
#SouthAsia
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
East Europe goes up in the world
Economy
East Europe goes up in the world
Thai king's birthday celebrations mark consolidation of power
Thailand
Thai king's birthday celebrations mark consolidation of power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 25, 2017 / 10:40 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-CIT Q2 earnings per share $0.68 from cont. ops excluding items

2 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Cit Group Inc

* Cit announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.68 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.22 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.85

* Cit group inc - ‍remain on track to reduce annual operating expenses by $150 million by 2018​

* Cit group inc - ‍definitive agreement to sell nacco, our european rail leasing business​

* Nacco is cit's last remaining ongoing business outside of north america

* Cit group - ‍preliminary common equity tier 1 capital ratio increased to 14.4%, preliminary total capital ratio increased to 16.2%, at june 30, 2017​

* Cit group inc - ‍"remain focused on executing our plan to achieve a 10 percent rotce by end of 2018​"

* Cit group inc - ‍tangible book value per common share at june 30, 2017, was $46.34​

* Cit group inc - qtrly ‍​ net finance revenue $390 million versus $434 million

* Cit group inc - ‍allowance for loan losses was $426 million at june 30, 2017, compared to $449 million at mar. 31, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.