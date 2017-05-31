BRIEF-Man Sang International says trading in shares of co will be halted
* Trading in shares of Man Sang International Limited will be halted on June 23
May 31 CIT Group Inc:
* CIT announces pricing of $325 million of preferred stock
* CIT Group-pricing of offering of 325,000 shares of fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, series a at a price of $1,000/ share
June 23 Shanxi Yongdong Chemistry Industry Co Ltd