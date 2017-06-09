June 9 Citech Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 7th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Maturity date is June 12, 2020, coupon rate is 0 percent and yield to maturity is 5 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 730 won/share and conversion ratio is 100 percent

