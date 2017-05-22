May 22 Citigroup Inc:

* Citi statement on settlement with U.S. Department of Justice

* Settlement includes a non-prosecution agreement and a forfeiture amount of roughly $97 million, for which Citi is fully reserved

* Statement regarding its settlement with U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) related to conduct within Banamex USA (BUSA), unit of Citi

* BUSA anticipates ceasing banking operations as of June 30, 2017